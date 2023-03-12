Tennis: Hurkacz, Świątek advance to 3rd round in Indian Wells

Iga Świątek, the best female tennis player in the world, and Hubert Hurkacz ranked 11th among male tennis players, advanced to the third round of prestigious WTA and ATP tournaments held in Indian Wells, USA.

Iga Swiatek defeated American Claire Liu 6:0, 6:1 in the second round of the WTA 1000 hard-court tournament in Indian Wells (prize pool USD 8.8 million). In the third round, the Polish athlete will face the winner of the match between American Peyton Stearns and Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated Australian Alexei Popyrin 6:3, 6:3 and advanced to the third round of the tournament, will take on the American Tommy Paul.

But this was a bittersweet Saturday night for the Polish fans, as Magda Linette and Magdalena Fręch got knocked out of the ladies’ tournament, losing their second-round matches.