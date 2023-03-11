World News 11.03

Lithuania celebrated its anniversary of independence from Russia. Moscow continues to pummel Ukraine with guided missiles. Meanwhile, in Georgia, public pressure to maintain a pro-western course continues to rise. In Israel, a row over justice system overhaul continues, with another week of demonstrations. This and more on Saturday’s main edition of World News on TVP World.

Tune into this edition of World News for an exclusive interview with Rasa Juknevičienė, Member of the European Parliament, as she shares her thoughts on Lithuania’s hard-won independence and the ongoing struggle for freedom in today’s world.