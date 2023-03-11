Fury and Usyk to face each other for undisputed heavyweight title

Two undefeated champions: Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to conditions for their heavyweight unification fight on April 29 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

As part of the agreement, Usyk had demanded that Fury contribute USD 1 million to Ukraine to support the fight against a Russian invasion.

In late 2022, both sides agreed to fight for the undisputed heavyweight world championship after Fury regained his WBC belt against Derek Chisora.

The money split for the upcoming Fury vs Usyk fight has been announced, with Fury receiving 70% and Usyk 30%.

Oleksandr Usyk has told Tyson Fury he will accept his terms for an undisputed heavyweight title fight at Wembley on 29 April, provided his opponent agrees to one special condition https://t.co/ANsuGGR4iy

— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) March 11, 2023

As part of the terms, Usyk requested that Fury pay USD 1 million to his native Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country, according to ESPN, though it was not immediately apparent whether that was agreed upon.

Fury will be returning to Wembley Stadium almost exactly a year after his impressive technical knockout victory over Dillian Whyte, this time to fight Usyk. During his 10th round stoppage of Chisora last December, Fury taunted Usyk by confronting him at ringside and confidently declaring that he would defeat him. In a recent Instagram video, Fury dismissed a rumored 50-50 offer from Usyk’s camp, stating that Usyk and his team are only worth 30%