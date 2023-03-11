Poland’s Orlen receives first gas shipment from US

"Today, after eight years of Law and Justice government, the United Right government, Poland is safe, Poland is independent and has gained energy sovereignty," Jacek Sasin (C), state assets minister, said at a ceremony in Świnoujście on Saturday.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland’s oil and gas conglomerate PKN Orlen has received the first shipment of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) onboard its chartered gas carrier.

‘Lech Kaczyński’ is the first of eight gas carriers PKN Orlen is planning to charter to increase its LNG purchases from the US and other directions amid Poland’s effort to sever all energy links with Russia.

The carrier, which left the US LNG export facility Sabine Pass in early February, was berthed on Friday in Świnoujście, north-western Poland, where an LNG terminal is also located.

“Today, after eight years of Law and Justice government, the United Right government, Poland is safe, Poland is independent and has gained energy sovereignty,” Jacek Sasin, state assets minister, said at a ceremony in Świnoujście on Saturday.

Law and Justice (PiS) is the dominant party in the ruling United Right coalition that came to power in 2015.

This year, PKN Orlen is planning to commission one more gas carrier and by 2025 the company is expecting to have eight such vessels.