Stranded Polish adventurer saved by Norwegian mountain rescue team

A team of mountain rescuers has saved a Pole who was stranded in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, a spokesperson for the governor of Svalbard has hold PAP.

Eva Therese Jenssen said that the stranded Pole, Marcin Gienieczko, had intended to reach Mount Newton, the highest peak in the in the archipelago.

She pointed out that as the winds had died down on Saturday morning, a rescue team was able to reach the Rabot Glacier, where the Pole was stranded, at 6:31 a.m. on Saturday morning and fly him out by helicopter to hospital in Longyearben. He is reported to be in good condition.

Gienieczko had signaled for help on at 8:45 a.m. on Friday because he was facing severe weather conditions. Early rescue attempts by snowmobile and helicopter were unsuccessful.

The Polish channel News24, a partner in the expedition, had reported earlier that falling snow, winds blowing at the speed of 144 kilometres per hour and a temperature of minus 36 degrees Celsius had prevented Gienieczko from leaving his tent for two days. It added that he had used radio buoys, was aware of his location and was waiting for help to arrive.