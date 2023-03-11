EU, U.S. to enforce control on sanctions against Russia

We will take new steps to hit additional players in third countries around the world involved in circumventing sanctions against Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday after a meeting at the White House.



“We are deepening our joint work to aggressively enforce our sanctions and export control measures and also to end and deter circumvention and backfill, including by expanded authorities to close down Russia’s access to all inputs that can support its war machine,” their statement reads.

As von der Leyen stressed at a press conference after the meeting, tightening and enforcing sanctions was the main focus of her talks with Biden, alongside the continuation of financial aid to Kyiv. However, she did not reveal details of new measures to prevent sanctions from being circumvented.

In addition to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the talks focused on the issue of subsidies for U.S. electric car makers and other manufacturers provided for in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year.

European leaders believe it gives an unfair advantage to American companies. Biden promised after a December meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron that he would amend the law to ensure that European industry is not hit by the act.

