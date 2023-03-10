Military Mind 10.03

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War estimates that Russian forces have likely managed to advance northwest of Bakhmut, and the Russian operational tempo has ramped up. The think tank concludes that the Russians may be planning to either replace or reinforce the Wagner Group’s ranks with regular troops to the east of the city. Ukraine has received one of the two Patriot missile defense platforms promised by Germany and the U.S. but the systems have not yet been deployed to the field. The Dutch are likewise expected to send their Patriots to Ukraine fairly soon.