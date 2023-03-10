World News 10.03

The fight for Bakhmut continues on, and Ukrainians are repulsing Russia’s relentless attacks; the Georgian people are struggling against Russian influence in their home country; and UK diplomacy marks a post-Brexit milestone in its relationship with France. This and much more in Friday’s edition of World News.

The world is closely watching as the defense of Bakhmut rages on. Russian losses are said known to be horrendous, but is the battle really such a meat grinder for the Russians, as Kyiv is claiming? TVP World invited Ukrainian MP and frontline soldier, Sviatoslav Yurash, to discuss these most recent developments of the battle.