U.S. House votes 419-0 to declassify intel on COVID origin

The United States House of Representatives voted unanimously to approve the declassification of all Biden administration intelligence on the origins of COVID. The House voted 419-0 in favor of the bipartisan measure. The Senate had already approved a similar measure last week, also seeing a unanimous vote.

Emails reveal Fauci orchestrated coverup of Wuhan lab leak theory: report

Newly uncovered emails obtained by House Republicans investigating the origins of the virus reveal that Dr. Anthony Fauci commissioned a scientific…

see more

The bill will require the declassification and release of all intelligence related to the origins of COVID and the virus’ possible connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) within 90 days of receiving the president’s signature.

Investigations into the origin of COVID have been hampered by China, which has rebuffed requests for information and access for investigators.

The Department of Energy and FBI both delivered assessments recently which concluded that COVID most likely originated in a leak from the Wuhan lab, known as the lab leak hypothesis.

This theory was dismissed early on in the pandemic by top medical and science officials, including former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci. However, the shift in the conclusions of these agencies has led to increased interest in the lab leak hypothesis.

The American public has been increasingly calling for more transparency regarding the origins of COVID, with many feeling that they have not received enough information to make informed decisions about their safety.

By declassifying this intelligence, the Biden administration could help address these concerns and provide much-needed answers.

It is yet unclear what the declassified information will reveal, but many hope that it will shed light on the origins of the pandemic and lead to better prevention and preparedness measures for future outbreaks.

Regardless of the results, it is clear that more transparency and cooperation between nations is needed to effectively combat pandemics and prevent future outbreaks.