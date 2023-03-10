Canada bans Russian aluminum and steel imports

Canada has joined its Western allies in a coordinated action against Russia by banning the import of all Russian aluminum and steel products.

The move comes as Ottawa seeks to deny Moscow the ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the ban would impact both finished and unfinished products, including aluminum sheets and containers, as well as steel tubes and pipes.

Canada has already imposed sanctions on over 1,600 individuals and entities over the invasion, and provided Kyiv with more than USD 3.6 bln in financial, military, and other aid.

Last month, the U.S. had furthermore imposed a 200 percent tariff on Russian aluminum and related products.

Canada had imported USD 35 mln of aluminum and USD 166 mln of steel products from Russia in 2021, according to official data.