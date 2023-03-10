Pulse of Culture 10.03

Kinoteka film festival kicked off in London on March 9. The festival will go on until April 27 and is being organized by the Polish Cultural Institute in London with the support of the Polish Film Institute in showing the latest Polish productions as well as beloved classics from over the past six decades. The festival will additionally feature a retrospective of works from director Jerzy Skolimowski, whose “EO” is competing for the Academy Award in the Best International Feature Film category. We feature this topic plus other important cultural events taking place in Poland and around the world in this latest episode of Pulse of Culture.