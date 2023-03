Over late February and into early March, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Astana and Tashkent. During that time, he met with the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and took part in a forum between Central Asian states and the U.S. with the region’s foreign ministers. So how is the U.S.-Central Asian dialogue shaping up? TVP World prepared a report and invited Bruce Pannier, an expert on Central Asia from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, to shed more light on the issue.