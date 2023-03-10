Ruling party starts pre-election tour

"PiS teams will speak with Poles in thousands of locations, to see what is still to be done to make Poland stronger and safe," Kaczyński said.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), on Friday announced the start of the party’s pre-election tour of the country, during which leading PiS officials will present their election programme.

Kaczyński said the tour, under the heading “The Future is Poland,” will include thousands of voter rallies countrywide.

He added that the tour lay in the party’s tradition, as its programmes were always preceded by public consultations.

“It has always been this way. Our programmes, serious programmes which were then implemented, were always planned after lengthy consultations with Poles, consultations that took place in varying circumstances… but always took place,” Kaczyński said.

Rafał Bochenek, the PiS spokesperson, said the tour will begin on Saturday with a rally in the town of Jasło hosted by Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister.

Bochenek said similar rallies were planned in Kraków, Gdynia, Łódź, Katowice, Szczecin, Poznań, Bydgoszcz, Lublin and Wrocław.