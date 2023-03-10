Extraordinary tale of hero WWII air force dog retold in delightful animation

Some 80 years after his death, Ciapek has found himself standing alongside Poland’s other hero animals after having his story immortalised courtesy of an animated film produced for the Institute of National Remembrance.

Boasting all the qualities necessary of a dashing wartime airman, Corporal Ciapek was flirtatious, cheeky, brave and always the first in line for his dinnertime cookie.

He was also a dog. Now, some 80 years after his death, Ciapek has found himself standing alongside Poland’s other hero animals after having his story immortalised courtesy of an animated film produced for the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN).

Premiering on the IPN’s YouTube channel yesterday, the 11-minute short was created as part of a wider series titled ‘What if animals could talk’.

Regaling some of the biggest events in Polish history through the eyes of the animals that witnessed them, previous subjects to have been given the animated treatment have included Eugeniusz Bodo’s dog Sambo, Marshal Piłsudski’s favourite mare Kasztanka, Baśka, the polar bear that found itself based at Modlin’s military compound and, of course, Wójtek, the soldier bear that saw action at Monte Cassino.

Adopted by the Polish 305 Ziemia Wielkopolska Bomber Squadron, and taking his first flight on a Vickers Wellington, Corporal Ciapek soon had his own oxygen mask, customised parachute and a leather jacket embellished with the badge of the Polish Hussars.IPN

Charting the outbreak of the war, the latest animation retells how Polish pilots came to be based in England, their struggles with the language and, as well, their first aerial engagement with the Luftwaffe during what had started out as a routine training exercise.

With the trust of the English won courtesy of the daring skills of such aces as Ludwik Paszkiewicz, and the Battle of Britain still on a knife-edge, newly-formed Polish squadrons were finally allowed off their leash and rushed into the fray.

Among those born from this time were the 305 Ziemia Wielkopolska Bomber Squadron, and it is at this stage that Ciapek fully enters the picture.

Adopted by the squadron’s mechanics, the film offers a brief but charming overview of the lovable dog’s life: for instance, his fondness for parades and his love of tricks. Taking his first flight on a Vickers Wellington, Ciapek soon had his own oxygen mask, customised parachute and a leather jacket embellished with the badge of the Polish Hussars.

In addition to being a cherished pet, it wasn’t long before Ciapek was accompanying crews on bombing raids.IPN

Famed for his reluctance towards the English language, the film goes so far as to feature a jolly Ciapek stating that, even in retirement, he would always say ‘hau hau’ rather than embrace the ‘woof woof’ traditionally favoured by British canines.

Finishing, Ciapek addresses the audience to declare, “I am proud that even during the toughest times, I remained your best friend.”

With the film aimed at children this is not, however, the full, undiluted story. Incredibly, Ciapek’s life was even more adventurous than portrayed – and also more tragic.

Accounts as to how he ended up with 305 Squadron are inconsistent, with one mentioning that he was a gift from a local farmer. Most, though, agree that he was a stray who principally fell under the guardianship of Corporal Tadeusz Karwowski.

Christened Ciapek, the playful mongrel could be found riding on the back of Karwowski’s bicycle. Styled like one of the cottages typical of the Wielkopolska region, he also had a kennel outside one of the aircraft hangars.

Fond of performing tricks (walking backwards on his hind legs was a particular forte), he was loved and loathed in equal measure by the British female auxiliaries based at RAF Syerston. Often found stealing stockings, according to the diary entry of one pilot, Captain Jerzy Iszkowski, Ciapek’s troublesome streak soon came to a head and he was sentenced to death by the British for “outrageous behaviour towards women”.

“Only thanks to our intervention,” recalled Iszkowski, “was Ciapek saved from being shot.”

Described in another memoir as “a small, young mongrel with shiny black fur and a small head with deep-set eyes”, others offer kinder recollections of Ciapek’s fraught relationship with the women of Great Britain.

Ciapek became a regular flier and would race to the planes to be the first on board.polishairforce.pl

On spotting him running around, some it was said would stop their car especially to give him a lift. Others, would attempt to speak broken Polish in an attempt to curry his favour.

Devoting an entire chapter of his wartime memories to Ciapek, Lieutenant Zbigniew Neugebauer wrote: “He understood only Polish because he was, of course, a completely Polish dog. He pricked up his ears at the sound of English and would cower distrustfully… if someone spoke to him too insistently, he would pull back his upper lip and show them his fangs.

“It got to the point that the English learned Polish in order just to get along with Ciapek.”

Ever-present at morning briefings, Ciapek was less inclined towards worship and would wait patiently outside whilst the rest of the unit would visit the base’s chapel.

Ciapek flew on missions over Berlin, Cologne, Bremen, Bonn, Munich and the Ruhr region, taking revenge for all of the Polish dogs that had been kicked by German boots.IPN

For all of that, he became more than just a cherished pet. Among the various tales found on polishairforce.pl, it wasn’t long before he was accompanying crews on bombing raids. After his first, he was awarded a wood-carved, bomb-shaped medallion that dangled from his collar. He would earn eight in all.

Wearing a specially adapted oxygen mask whenever the aircraft rose above 3,000-metres, Ciapek became a regular on such journeys and would race to the planes to be the first on board. “Woe betide anyone that tried to stop him,” wrote one radio operator after the war.

A little more colourfully, Lieutenant Neugebauer would recall: “… and so Ciapek flew on missions over Berlin, Cologne, Bremen, Bonn, Munich and the Ruhr region, taking revenge for all of the Polish dogs that had been kicked by German boots.”

Occasionally found posing for photographs on top of planes and bombs, Ciapek was eventually promoted to corporal and allowed to join official parades.

Ciapek was eventually promoted to corporal and allowed to join official parades.polishairforce.pl

“He marched right behind the commander,” wrote Neugebauer. “He did not need a leash, unlike the British mascots, although admittedly these were goats, turkeys, monkeys…”

Considered a lucky mascot by the crews that he flew with, Ciapek’s good fortune would finally run out at some point in 1943. Unlike the sanitised version presented by the film, for Ciapek there was no happy ending – at least, not according to most accounts.

Say some, when the plane he was on failed to return from a mission, a search party was sent out and discovered Ciapek lying apparently lifeless, washed up on the beach at Cromer. On hearing Polish being spoken, he briefly stirred to waggle his tail before taking his final breath.

Another rather far-fetched version of the story claims he recovered fully and, thereafter, flew several more successful sorties.

Unfortunately, more people remember differently. Recounting a more accurate-sounding variant, Neugebauer states that Ciapek and his comrades simply never came back from a raid over Germany.

“In the morning, the operations officer had chalked the names of the airmen on a blackboard. Scrawled alongside, was the word ‘missing’. In one of the columns was the name of Ciapek.”

The base’s chaplain, female auxiliaries and cooks cried, wrote Neugebauer, whilst pilots, navigators, gunners and mechanics wandered around in a grief-stricken daze.

Whilst there can be no way of knowing for certain, it appears that Ciapek, like so many other Polish airmen, had paid the ultimate price.