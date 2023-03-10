The drive by the Israeli PM’s hard-right government to enact sweeping changes to the country’s courts has sparked domestic uproar and alarm among the country’s Western allies. It also made thousands of Israelis protest. To discuss the demonstrations, we were joined by Dr Carlo Aldrovandi, Assistant Professor in International Peace Studies at the Trinity College Dublin.
Unrest in Israel ‘not so serious’ so far: expert
The drive by the Israeli PM’s hard-right government to enact sweeping changes to the country’s courts has sparked domestic uproar and alarm among the country’s Western allies. It also made thousands of Israelis protest. To discuss the demonstrations, we were joined by Dr Carlo Aldrovandi, Assistant Professor in International Peace Studies at the Trinity College Dublin.