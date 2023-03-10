Rock Rachon 09.03

Air raid alarms sounded around Ukraine on Thursday morning as Russian kamikaze drones and missiles struck cities including the capital Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa, and Kharkiv. The founder of “Mriya Report,” Joseph Friedberg, joined us on this episode of “Rock Rachon” to discuss this attack – the biggest against Ukrainian energy and civil infrastructure in weeks. We also analyzed the ramifications of the Russian missiles that struck Ukraine flying over territories of third-party countries. Joseph Friedberg also talked with us about the ongoing war against Russian disinformation.

