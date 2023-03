In this episode: RT boss Simonyan compares the West and Russia to shoes of all things, and you wouldn’tguess which one is the old pair of smelly slippers; several Russian pundits go off script an tell the truth on that rare, once-in-a-blue-moon occasion, and admit to the real reason for launching the war and using genocidal language about Ukrainians; and Russia films a propaganda piece with actors dressed as soldiers, but the end product is more similar to Keystone Cops.