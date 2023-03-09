Support for accepting Ukrainian refugees in Estonia falls to 67 percent

Support for accepting war refugees from Ukraine has fallen to a 12-month low in Estonia and now stands at 67 percent, according to a poll published on Thursday by the “Postimees” daily.

A February poll shows that 66 percent of Estonians are in favor of military assistance to Ukraine. Notably, however, the support is not distributed equally: 85 percent of ethnic Estonians but only 27 percent of other nationalities expressed their support.

Ethnic Estonians make up 69.1 percent of the population according to the 2021 census, while Russians make up 23.6 pct.

61 percent of Estonia’s residents are in favor of keeping the sanctions imposed on Russia, even if they may cause deterioration to Estonia’s economic situation. This opinion is shared by 75 percent of ethnic Estonians and 27 percent of residents of other nationalities.

Compared to December 2022, fewer residents in the country believe Estonia is safe. Only 47 percent now share this opinion, which stands for a decrease of 8 percentage points compared with the end of last year.

“The decline in the sense of security may be partly due to the alarming messages appearing in the media before the parliamentary elections and the expected new Russian offensive in Ukraine,” remarked Vaike Vainu, who carried out the poll.