Military Mind 09.03

The Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine is now in its fifty-fourth week. In the last twenty-four hours, Ukraine once again found itself the target of a mass missile barrage; over 150 strikes were reported across the entire country, with Russia again targeting critical energy infrastructure facilities and residential areas. The relentless attacks have left dozens of civilians dead nationwide. Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence reports suggest that the Russian armed forces are not expected to make any major territorial gains in Ukraine this year, unless it starts recruiting troops from third countries to make up its manpower shortages. Additionally, the U.S. Air Force Command has reported that, since the start of the war, the Ukrainian army has managed to destroy over 70 pct. of Russia’s military aircraft fleet, while losing less than 60 pct. of its own.