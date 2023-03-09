Business Arena 09.03

In Thursday’s episode of Business Arena: The Jagiellonian Club NGO has launched an effort to prompt French supermarket chain Auchan to exit Poland. The move follows news reports of this particular company being involved in supplying the Russian army. So far, over six thousand people have signed the Club’s petition and a growing number of Polish firms are now looking into the matter. Michal Wojtyło from the Jagiellonian Club was TVP World’s guest invited to shed more light on this issue. And in the second part of this installment, it looks like India has completely played Russia on the raw materials front. India has become Russia’s second-largest customer since 2022 but it has been paying in rupees which Russia has absolutely no use for.