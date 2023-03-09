Lockheed Martin delivered the first missiles for Polish Patriots

Lockheed Martin has delivered the first batch of PAC-3 MSE missiles to Poland, the company announced on Thursday. The missiles will be used as armament for the Patriot medium-range air defense system.

PAC-3 MSE missiles (Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement) are designed to engage targets with a direct hit.

According to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Vice President of PAC-3 Program Brenda Davidson, the system enables Poland to defend against a range of modern airborne assault assets, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and aircraft. She expressed Lockheed Martin’s readiness to develop the company’s partnership with the Polish Defense Ministry.

PAC-3 MSE system is defined as the most modern solution in its class. It is one of the pillars of the Polish air defense Wisła system.

Lockheed Martin’s director for Poland, Central, and Eastern Europe Robert Orzyłowski said that as a part of the program, the company is involved in the development of the deterrent potential of the Polish Armed Forces and support for Polish industry through offset projects.

In 2018, the U.S. and Polish governments signed an agreement to procure Patriot missiles and related equipment for Poland. The PAC-3 CRI (Cost Reduction Initiative) and PAC-3 MSE missiles were selected by 14 countries, including Poland.

Poland will also receive MIM-104 missiles for the Patriot system from the U.S. company Raytheon.

In total, the value of the contract for two Patriot batteries consisting of 16 launchers amounted to USD 4.75 billion.