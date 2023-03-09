World News 09.03

housands of Ukrainians are left without power after a massive Russian missile barrage; The newly sworn-in Czech President Petr Pavel is expected to expand the Czech Republic’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russia; and Georgia’s ruling party is doing a U-turn on a controversial “foreign agent” bill following days of violent protests. This and much more in Thursday’s edition of World News.

The Russians are determined to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people by means of these massive missile strikes, targeting civilians and key infrastructure. TVP World invited Ukrainian MP Kira Rudnik to discuss the Ukrainian’s resilience in the face of the Russian missile strikes.