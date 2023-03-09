First missiles for Patriot systems arrive in Poland

The value of the contract for two batteries (16 launchers), concluded in March 2018, amounted to USD 4.75 bln (EUR 4.49 bln).

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Lockheed Martin has delivered the first consignment of PAC-3 MSE missiles to Poland to be used with Patriot air-defence systems, the company announced on Thursday.

PAC-3 MSEs (Patriot Advanced Capability–3 Missile Segment Enhancement) are designed to engage targets with a direct hit (hit-to-kill).

Brenda Davidson, Vice President of PAC-3 Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said that the PAC-3 MSE will allow Poland to defend itself against a range of modern airborne assault assets, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft.

“PAC-3 MSE is the most modern solution in its class, which is one of the pillars of the Polish Wisla system, the top level of the national multi-layer ground air defence system,” said Lockheed Martin’s director for Poland, Central and Eastern Europe, Robert Orzylowski.

In 2018, the US and Polish governments entered into an agreement to procure PAC-3 MSE missiles and related support equipment for Poland as part of the first of two planned phases of the Wisla programme.

The value of the contract for two batteries (16 launchers), concluded in March 2018, amounted to USD 4.75 bln (EUR 4.49 bln).