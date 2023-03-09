Petr Pavel takes oath to become Czech president

Petr Pavel, a former Czech army chief and a high-level NATO official, took the oath of office to set off his five-year term as Czech President. He beat populist former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in a January election on pledges to firmly anchor the Central European country in the European Union and NATO, a turn from predecessor Miloš Zeman who tried to boost relations with Russia and China.

Pavel, a social liberal who campaigned as an independent and gained the backing of the center-right government, has conveyed a message of unity after his divisive predecessor Zeman, who has retired after 10 years in office.

The new Czech President has fully supported the continued aid for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. He has backed the keeping of the central European country of 10.5 million firmly in the European Union and NATO military alliance. He is also in favor of adopting the euro, a topic that successive governments kept on the back burner, he also supports same-sex marriage and other progressive policies.

A career soldier, Pavel joined the army during Communist times, was decorated with a French military cross for valor during peacekeeping in former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, and later rose to lead the Czech general staff and become chairman of NATO’s military committee for three years before retiring in 2018.

The President’s oath ceremony, which took place at Prague Castle, is part of a wider program of inaugural events that will moreover see the new head of state pray in the Cathedral of Saint Vitus and greet members of the assembled public.

Hundreds of people gathered around the castle in the hope of seeing and perhaps even catching a word with Pavel, after winning the election with the largest margin since the public vote was put in place. More than a hundred bikers drove through the center of Prague to honor the new President, who is known also to be a motorcycling enthusiast.

In his oath, the new President swore to be loyal to the Czech Republic, uphold its constitution and laws, and promised to act in the best interests of the country’s people. In his subsequent speech, Pavel thanked his voters and promised to be a President for all citizens, pledging, in his words, to bring back “dignity, respect, decency, and other values” to the office of head of state.

The ceremony at Prague Castle was attended by around 800 guests, including members of both chambers of parliament, now-retired presidents Václav Klaus and Miloš Zeman as well as widow of the deceased first head of state of the Czech Republic, Dagmar Havlová.

After the ceremony, the freshly sworn-in President briefly met with members of the public on the wider premises of the castle and attended a gathering with selected guests.

Less aggressive President

While the President’s role in the Czech political system is largely symbolic, the way he communicates and presents himself to the public is all the more important, says an expert on strategic communication Denisa Hejlová.

“The role of the Czech President is very different from for instance the US presidential system. Communicating with various stakeholders and various people is one of his main tasks and a very important part of the presidential role in Czechia,” explains Hejlová.

The president is also expected to express his opinions on various topics including security and international relations, and also domestic problems such as social problems or inequalities.

“From what we have seen from Petr Pavel we can say that probably his communication is going to be much more informal than the communication of the former president. He is quite authentic and very straightforward. His communication style is not aggressive and it doesn’t interfere with international policy, as was the case while president Zeman was in power,” Hejlová said.