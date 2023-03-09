Pentagon chief arrives in Israel as violence, anti-Netanyahu protests persist

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin landed in Ben Gurion Airport for a visit that had been hastily rescheduled due to a surge in street protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary.

United States Secretary for Defense Austin met Netanyahu at the airport for more than an hour.

Hours earlier, Israeli forces killed three Islamic Jihad gunmen in the West Bank, among territories that have seen simmering violence amid the Palestinians’ long-stalled goal of statehood.

“Secretary Austin called for a halt in unilateral actions that undermine the enduring goal of two states with Palestinians and Israelis enjoying equal measures of freedom, security, opportunity, justice, and dignity,” a Pentagon readout of Austin’s meeting with Netanyahu said.

The United States is Israel’s closest ally and both countries are increasingly concerned about Iran military activities in the region and its nuclear program.

A Pentagon official said anonymously that the United States was concerned that Israel’s focus on the West Bank was a distraction from their shared focus on Iran’s strategic threat.

He was greeted on the tarmac by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and was due to have a meeting with his counterpart and Netanyahu at a nearby aerospace industry compound.

Austin had originally been due to arrive on Wednesday and stay overnight in Tel Aviv, where Israel’s Defence Ministry is based. But those plans were changed due to concern about traffic disruptions from the anti-Netanyahu protests.