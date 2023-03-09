Cummins to open high horsepower engine rebuild centre in Krakow

Press materials

Cummins, a US engine manufacturer, will invest USD 10 million in establishing of a high horsepower engine rebuild facility in Krakow.

The new centre, planned to open at the end of the year, will be the first such facility launched by Cummins in Europe and aims to meet the growing demand for engine rebuild services.

According to Marek Matuszewski, Cummins’ regional manager for Poland, the Baltic States and Ukraine, the opening of the new facility would strengthen the company’s presence in Poland and other European countries.

He also said that it should also be seen as an important strategic move as the centre would make it possible for Cummins to expand its offer in the entire region and increase its storage and distribution capacity.

The Krakow centre, which is planned to become part of the Cummins global network of high horsepower engine rebuild facilities, will also repair and rebuild smaller mid-range and heavy-duty engines.

Cummins is the world’s largest engine manufacturer. It has been operating in Poland for nearly 30 years and has four branch offices in the country.