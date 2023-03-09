No nuclear danger to Poland owing to Russian attacks says atomic agency

The situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant poses no danger to Poland despite the plant losing access to its external power supply, Poland’s National Atomic Energy Agency (PAA) said on Thursday.

The plant lost its power following attacks by Russian forces. It is currently running on a Diesel-powered auxiliary power system which has sufficient fuel for 10 days. If the plant’s external power is not restored by then, the plant could suffer a breakdown, which could end in disaster.

The PAA added that the plant’s distance from Poland (840 km) was an additional safeguard against possible nuclear contamination.

Also on Thursday, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), appealed for the creation of a safety zone around the plant.

Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has been occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly warned that the plant’s situation poses a security hazard to Ukraine, Europe and the world.