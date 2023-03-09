EC official urges member states to boycott Russian LNG providers

European Union countries and companies should not sign new contracts to buy Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), as part of the bloc’s attempt to end its energy dependence on Moscow, the EU’s energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday.

Russia curbed gas supplies to Europe last year following its invasion of Ukraine, causing an energy crisis of squeezed supplies and record-high prices. The EU has vowed to quit Russian fossil fuels by 2027 and replaced around two-thirds of Russian gas last year.

However, deliveries of Russian LNG to Europe increased last year by 6 bcm – to 22 bcm, according to an EU analysis quoted by Reuters.

Very important & timely discussion with the #ITRE committee of @Europarl_EN on one year after the start of the Russian invasion in #Ukraine.

Looking back at the year – the war, as well as Russia's weaponization of energy, have kicked off an unprecedented transition in EU energy.



“We can and should get rid of Russian gas completely as soon as possible, still keeping in mind our security of supply,” the EU energy policy chief said during a meeting of EU lawmakers on Thursday.

“I encourage all member states and all companies to stop buying Russian LNG, and not to sign any new gas contracts with Russia once the existing contracts have expired,” Simson emphasized, adding that this could also reassure other gas suppliers Europe is trying to negotiate deals with.

Saving energy

Before the war in Ukraine, Moscow would send 155 bcm of pipeline gas to Europe each year. Europe replaced most of those volumes with LNG from alternative suppliers like the United States, renewable energy, and energy savings.

As EU countries begin preparations to secure energy supplies for next winter, Simson said the Commission would propose that EU countries extend, a voluntary target to cut their winter gas consumption by 15 percent till next winter.

Looking forward, we are still in uncharted waters & must reinforce our preparedness.

Therefore, I am going to propose to Member States to prolong voluntary demand reduction by 15% until next year.

It has worked well & is the best guarantee to achieve a strong level of storage.



The EU appears on track to meet the goal this winter, having slashed its gas use by 19.3 percent from August to January, compared with recent years.

While Europe looks set to avoid acute energy shortages this winter, the continent’s energy security remains delicate.

Russia is still sending some pipeline gas to Europe via Ukraine, enough to total 20bcm this year if current flows remain stable.

The International Energy Agency has warned that if Moscow cut those deliveries, China bought more LNG from global markets, and next winter was unusually cold, Europe could face fuel shortages – making it crucial that governments keep up efforts to save energy and boost renewable energy.