Builders find time capsule containing 19th century ‘coins and documents’ while digging up roundabout

Builders have stumbled across a German time capsule containing documents and coins from the second half of the 19th century.

The glass capsule was found on Tuesday, March 7, during work on a roundabout in the town of Oława in Lower Silesia when workers removed a previously existing historical column.

Contained in a transparent glass container, documents in German bearing the date 1864 and coins from the second half of the 19th century can be seen.

Several gold, silver and copper coins are visible in the transparent container, but they will only be able to be identified precisely when the capsule is opened.

Oława District Council said: “During the work of moving part of the column, which now stands on the site of a kindergarten, and where a new roundabout is being built – a time capsule was found.

“What exactly is inside the glass container is not yet known. Photos show coins and a paper document. The find will now be dealt with by archaeologists.”

However, according to treasure-hunting website Zwiadowca Historii, one of the coins is a silver thaler known as a “vereinsthaler” and was minted in 1866 in Vienna during the reign of Emperor Franz Joseph I.

Oława is a historic town in Lower Silesia and was the German town Ohlau before World War Two.