Ten more Polish Leopards handed over to Ukraine says defence minister

Poland has delivered to Ukraine the remaining 10 of 14 German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks it promised the country, the defence minister announced on Thursday.

“Ten tanks reached Ukraine today. Ukrainian tank crews have already completed their training; I am convinced that they are very well prepared,” Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters.

“We are now starting to organise a service hub for tanks,” the minister added.

Blaszczak also said that Poland had achieved its goal of contributing to a battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks that Ukraine had been promised.

“This is how we have been supporting Ukraine as part of an international coalition,” the minister said, adding that Ukraine had been promised it would get eight tanks from Canada, eight from Norway and six from Spain.

According to Blaszczak, who held a talk with his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles, Spain was likely to offer four more tanks.

The service hub will be operating at the Bumar-Labedy military equipment production plant in southern Poland.

Poland gave Ukraine four Leopards during the visit of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to Kyiv on February 24, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

On January 11, President Andrzej Duda announced in Lviv that Poland had decided to offer a company of Leopard tanks, or 14 vehicles, to Ukraine as part of its efforts to build a larger coalition of donors.

In late January, Germany agreed that Poland could hand over the tanks to Ukraine. According to the German defence ministry, Poland was to be the leading country among Leopard 2A4 donors and Berlin was to champion the handing over of Leopard tanks in the 2A6 version.