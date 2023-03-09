U.S. Defense Sec. visits Israel amid rising tensions in West Bank

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Thursday, seeking to address the rising tensions in the West Bank and to highlight the potential threat posed by Iran. The visit was rescheduled due to anti-government protests in Israel, with demonstrators opposing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul the judiciary.

Upon arrival, Austin was greeted by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, before heading to a nearby aerospace industry compound for a meeting with his counterpart and Netanyahu. The Defense Secretary is also scheduled to have discussions with other senior Israeli officials during his visit.

While Austin is expected to discuss both the situation in the West Bank and Iran, a senior U.S. defense official has expressed concerns that Israel’s focus on the West Bank could detract from efforts to counter the Iranian threat.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the U.S. official stated that “the situation in the West Bank detracts from our ability to focus on what the strategic threat is right now and that is Iran’s dangerous nuclear advances and continuing regional and global aggression.” The official added that Austin is “perfectly capable” of addressing both issues during his visit.

The West Bank remains a flashpoint of violence, with Palestinian militants and civilians continuing to be killed by Israeli forces. The killing of two brothers from a Jewish settlement triggered revenge riots by settlers in the village of Huwara, prompting condemnation from across the world.

Ultra-nationalist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has responsibility for aspects of the West Bank administration, sparked further outrage when he stated that Huwara should be “erased”. Smotrich later offered a partial retraction, but the incident has increased tensions in the region.

The situation in the West Bank has been compounded by uncoordinated attacks against Israelis. Since the start of the year, Israeli forces have killed over 70 Palestinians, including militants and civilians. In the same period, Palestinians have killed 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian woman in such attacks.

The visit by the U.S. Defense Secretary comes as tensions continue to rise between Israel and Iran. The U.S. has expressed concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and its involvement in regional conflicts. Israel has long considered Iran to be a major threat, and has been involved in a number of covert operations aimed at disrupting the country’s nuclear program.

Austin’s visit is seen as an attempt to reaffirm U.S. support for Israel, while also highlighting the need to address the Iranian threat. The Defense Secretary is also expected to discuss the ongoing conflict in Syria, which has drawn in both Iran and Israel.