Most Poles believe referendum needed to change abortion laws

The majority of Poles, irrespective of their party affiliation or political views, believe that a referendum should be held in Poland in order to amend the current abortion laws, according to a new opinion poll.

Under Polish law, abortion is allowed only in two situations: when the pregnancy poses a threat to the woman’s life or health, or when the pregnancy resulted from a prohibited act such as rape or incest.

The United Surveys poll, which was commissioned by the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP) newspaper and radio station RMF FM, found that 63.8 percent of the respondents said that a change in the abortion laws should be made after a referendum, while 19.9 percent said that this should be decided upon by the Sejm, lower house of parliament.

Meanwhile 2.9 percent stated that any change should be the result of a Constitutional Tribunal ruling.

“The results of the survey show that Poles want the entire nation to make a decision regarding the abortion law by means of a referendum,” DGP wrote on Thursday.

United Surveys carried out the poll on a representative sample of 1,000 adult Poles on March 3-5.

On Tuesday, the Sejm voted down a bill tightening abortion laws.