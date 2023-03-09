Taiwan to allow more direct flights to China in a gesture of goodwill

Taiwan has announced that it will allow the resumption of more direct flights to China that had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This move is being seen as a gesture of goodwill towards Beijing despite military tensions between the two sides.

Taiwan currently allows direct flights to only four Chinese cities, but before the pandemic, multiple Chinese cities were connected to the island.

China has been pressuring Taiwan to resume the flights and has urged against using the pandemic as an excuse for further delay. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council has now said that 10 more cities will be allowed to have regular flights, including the economic powerhouses of Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Nanjing, while charter flights will be allowed to another 13.

Council spokesperson Chan Chih-hung told reporters that the decision had been made after considering China’s requests for which cities should see direct flights restored, and the 10 cities were chosen based on the large concentration of Taiwanese businessmen there. “This move demonstrates our most sincere goodwill,” he said. “We also hope to build on the foundation of these resumed flights to gradually increase the exchange of goodwill gestures and cooperative interactions by both sides.”

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has been trying to resume interactions, especially people-to-people exchanges with China since lifting strict quarantine rules last year, with the hope that this could ease tensions. However, China still refuses to talk to Tsai, believing she is a separatist. She says only Taiwan’s people can decide its future and strongly disputes China’s claims against the sovereignty of the nation.

Taiwan and China began regular direct flights to each other in 2009, after beginning charter flights in 2003. Prior to that, there had been no direct flights since 1949 when the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan at the end of a civil war with the Communists, with most people having to change aircraft in Hong Kong or Macau.

The resumption of direct flights is expected to have a positive impact on cross-strait relations, with hopes that this will lead to increased exchanges and interaction between the two sides.