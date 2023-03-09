Opposition will support closure of public news channel

"They had been fighting against John Paul II when he was alive and they have been fighting since his death," Rafal Bochenek, the PiS spokesman, told PAP on Thursday.

Poland’s opposition parties on Wednesday said they would support a civic initiative to close down the state-owned TVP Info news channel and abolish public TV fees.

According to the opposition, TVP Info has turned into a government propaganda medium and is largely responsible for mounting social divisions in Poland. It also accused the channel of failure to fulfil its role as a public broadcaster, especially when it comes to holding the government accountable for its actions.

“The mission of the public media should be to… monitor the authorities on behalf of the people,” Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, who is piloting the civic bill, told parliament.

Trzaskowski criticised TVP Info for “deepening social divisions” and “antagonism,” and blamed Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) government for making the channel into “a caricature of a public medium.”

As an example of TVP Info’s “scandalous” proceedings, Trzaskowski named the channel’s recent disclosure of the personal data of a convicted paedophile’s teenage victim, the son of an MP for main opposition party Civic Platform (PO), which led to the boy’s suicide.

The PiS caucus on Wednesday moved for the rejection of the bill.

The government has also dismissed allegations of bias at TVP Info, saying that its coverage has brought balance to the news landscape.