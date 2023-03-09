Russia launches missile strikes on Ukrainian cities while Bakhmut holds out

Air raid alarms sounded around Ukraine on Thursday morning as Russian missiles struck cities including the capital Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa, and Kharkiv early on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders keep repelling fierce assaults on the beleaguered town of Bakhmut.

According to Ukrainian officials, the missiles hit many cities stretching from Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Rivne in the west to Dnipro and Poltava in central Ukraine.

Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were registered in the southwestern part of the town and rescue services were on their way. Some residents reported power cuts.

⚡️A video showing the aftermath of Russia's attack on Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District on the morning of March 9.

Two people were injured in the attack by fragments of a missile, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv Oblast military administration, said.

🎥 Suspilne Media pic.twitter.com/Tk3bwLlIJS

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 9, 2023

The governor of Odesa, Maksym Marchenko, took to social media, reporting that a mass missile attack hit residential areas as well as an energy facility in the port city, cutting power.

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov said the city and region had been hit by 15 strikes, with targets including infrastructure. Other strikes were reported in the central city of Dnipro and regions throughout the country.

Zaporizhzhia losses its electric power supply

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which is under Russian control lost its electric power supply due to the Russian missile attack, the Energoatom state company said in a statement on Thursday.

“The last link between the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Ukrainian power system was cut off,” it said.

Massive Russian airstrikes on Ukraine last night.

Zaporizhzhia NPP has been completely de-energized.

At least 3 thermal power plants targeted.

Kyiv was hit with Kinzhal missiles. pic.twitter.com/IvUx9tUTzZ

— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 9, 2023

Energoatom further stated that the fifth and sixth reactors have been shut down and the electric power needed for the plant’s functioning is supplied only by 18 diesel generators which have enough fuel for 10 days.

Bakhmut withholds

Late on Wednesday, Ukraine’s military said its forces managed to push back intense Russian attacks on the eastern mining town of Bakhmut, despite Russians claiming control of its eastern half.

“The enemy continued its attacks and has shown no sign of a letup in storming the city of Bakhmut,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on social media. “Our defenders repelled attacks on Bakhmut and on surrounding communities,” he added.

Besieged Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 8

📹https://t.co/GIQ840qzNA pic.twitter.com/GdZXQf1X8r

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 9, 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Wednesday that the battle for Bakhmut and the surrounding Donbas region was “our first priority”.

EU should make swift decision over shells for Ukraine: Estonian def min

European Union countries will need to decide quickly on new funds to jointly procure ammunition for Ukraine, Estonia’s Defence minister Hanno…

see more

Russia was throwing more troops into the battle, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Stockholm. He added that “we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days.”

More artillery rounds for Ukraine

EU defense ministers agreed to speed up the supply of artillery rounds and buy more shells to help Ukraine’s military, which is burning through shells faster than its allies can manufacture them.

Under the plan, EU states would get financial incentives worth EUR 1 billion to send more of their artillery rounds to Kyiv, while another EUR 1 billion would be allocated to joint procurement of new shells.

A counteroffensive

Kyiv says the losses suffered by Russia in the battle for Bakhmut could determine the course of the war, with Ukraine expected to launch a counteroffensive when the weather improves and it receives more Western military aid, including tanks.

A Ukrainian military drone showed the scale of destruction in Bakhmut, filming apartment blocks on fire and smoke billowing from residential areas.

#Bakhmut, Zabakhmutka district, drone view pic.twitter.com/8cb5ON7I1y

— Feher_Junior (@Feher_Junior) March 5, 2023

Deputy Ukrainian Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, said fewer than 4,000 civilians – including 38 children – out of a pre-war population of some 70,000 remain in Bakhmut.