Budapest to stand firm and defend its children protection law in EU court

Budapest would fight in the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to defend a children protection law that Brussels claims discriminates against LGBT people, Hungary’s Justice Minister Judit Varga said late on Wednesday.

Judit Varga said in a post on social media that she had submitted a counterclaim to the court because the government would stick to its stance that education was a matter for national governments to decide.

It’s about protecting our children

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s children’s protection campaign escalated in June 2021 when the parliament, dominated by his Fidesz party, passed a law banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools.

The government has said the law aimed to protect children, and not target the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transexual community (LGBT).

“Just as we have done so far, we will go all the way if it’s about protecting our children,” Varga said, adding that upholding the legislation was necessary and further measures would be taken. She did not specify what they would be.

Moreover, in a speech last month Hungary’s PM said that “gender propaganda is not just … rainbow chatter, but the greatest threat stalking our children. We want our children to be left alone …. This kind of thing has no place in Hungary, and especially not in our schools.”

Hungary – CJEU standoff

The standoff comes when Brussels has suspended the disbursement of billions of euros of much-needed EU funds to Hungary until Budapest implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption, more often than not, noticed within governments disagreeing with EU’s social policies.

The European Commission referred Hungary to the CJEU over the children’s protection law in mid-2022.

The commission has said that the law violates the EU’s internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals, and EU values.