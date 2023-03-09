At least 36 killed in east Congo village attack: local official

Suspected Islamist militants, believed to be rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), attacked the village of Mukondi in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 36 people overnight.



The ADF is a Ugandan armed group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State and has been known to conduct frequent village raids.

The attack occurred about 30 km south of the city of Beni in North Kivu province, an area that has been under military administration since 2021 in an attempt to restore order.

The provincial governor, Carly Nzanzu Kasivita, blamed the ADF for the attack and confirmed the death toll on Twitter, saying: “The Mukondi village attacked last night by the ADF was completely burned. A provisional report this morning showed 36 people were killed, and many others injured. The search continues. It is urgent to deploy the military to positions in Lisasa and Pabuka otherwise the Butembo-Béni road remains vulnerable.”

Le village Mukondi attaqué hier soir par les Adf à été complètement incendié.Bilan provisoire ce matin 36personnes tuées,aussi des blessés. la recherche continue. Il est urgent de déployer des positions militaires à lisasa et pabuka sinon la route Butembo-Béni reste vulnérable.

— Carly Nzanzu Kasivita (@carly_nzanzu) March 9, 2023

Mumbere Limbadu Arsene, head of a local civil society group, gave a provisional death toll of 44 and said that women, children, and the elderly were among the victims. A local army spokesperson also confirmed the attack but did not provide a death toll.