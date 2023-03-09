Georgia withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill

Georgia’s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping the bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests against it, amid criticism that the draft was inspired by Russian law and represented an authoritarian shift.

The Georgian Dream ruling party said in a statement it would “unconditionally withdraw the bill we supported without any reservations”. It cited the need to reduce “confrontation” in society.

The bill would have required Georgian organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as “foreign agents” or face fines. Georgian Dream had previously said the law was necessary to unmask critics of the Georgian Orthodox Church, one of the country’s most powerful institutions.

Opponents of the bill, including Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who said she would veto it if it crossed her desk, have compared it to a 2012 Russian law, which has been used to clamp down on dissent. The Georgian government says the legislation is modeled on U.S. foreign agent laws, in place since the 1930s.

EU condemnation

The bill had angered supporters of Georgian membership in the European Union, after EU officials condemned the draft law, and said it would complicate Georgia’s path to joining the bloc. Last year, the European Union declined to grant Georgia candidate status alongside Moldova and Ukraine, citing stalled political and judicial reforms.

The European Union’s delegation to Georgia praised the decision to withdraw the bill. “We welcome the announcement by the ruling party to withdraw draft legislation on ‘foreign influence’,” the Georgian delegation to the EU stated on Twitter.

We welcome announcement by the ruling party to withdraw draft legislation on “foreign influence”. We encourage all political leaders in GE 🇬🇪 to resume pro-EU 🇪🇺reforms, in an inclusive & constructive way and in line with the 12 priorities for Georgia to achieve candidate status pic.twitter.com/pKSFIOQv88

— EU Delegation Georgia 🇪🇺 (@EUinGeorgia) March 9, 2023

Protests sparked by an initial approval

Parliament gave it initial approval on Tuesday but tens of thousands of protesters then gathered outside parliament, and again on Wednesday. Some protesters threw Molotov cocktails, stones, and plastic bottles at police. At least one window in the parliament building was broken, and a police car was overturned.

Police used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons to disperse the crowds after several hours of the protest. Georgia’s interior ministry said 77 people were arrested during Tuesday’s protest.