Multiple police officers gunned down in Los Angeles

Three law enforcement officers were shot in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday night, leading to a massive response from law enforcement. The suspect has been pinned in a parking garage, where the individual continues to fire at law enforcement.

The response from law enforcement was immense and several square blocks of law enforcement vehicles surrounded the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department was placed on a city-wide tactical alert, meaning that authorities were only responding to life-threatening calls due to the amount of resources being consumed in response to the shooting.

DEVELOPING: Several blocks cordoned off as police monitor the ongoing situation in Los Angeles, California pic.twitter.com/xS9b62LNE0

— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) March 9, 2023

Aerial views of the crime scene showed police vehicles with flashing lights, a police helicopter hovering over the area, and police officers in full tactical gear near the site where the suspect is holed up.

The Los Angeles Police Chief, Michel Moore, said that the three officers who were shot are in stable condition at a hospital. He also added that there is an ongoing tactical scene with an outstanding gunman at the scene. The suspect is believed to be barricaded inside a garage in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Local news sources report that officers were seeking a suspect when they were shot. According to KTLA, two of the police officers who were shot were patrol officers while the third officer was a K9 canine unit officer. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed police sources, reported that the officers who were shot are part of a K9 unit.

The police helicopter urged residents in the area to remain inside their homes. The ongoing incident has left the community in shock and officials continue to investigate the situation.