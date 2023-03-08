In this episode of Business Arena, TVP World’s Konrad Gorliński will tell you more about how European countries boost their military spending. Meanwhile, the FED works on further interest rate hikes. Our guest today was Paweł Majtkowski, a market analyst.
Business Arena 08.03
