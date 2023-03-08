Polish Army to receive new supply of composite military helmets says MoD

Composite helmets are made from high-performance aramid fibres and offer an excellent performance-weight ratio.

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

Over 80,000 composite military helmets will go to soldiers in Poland’s Territorial Defence Force (WOT) as well as to those in the operational forces, Poland’s defence minister has announced.

Mariusz Błaszczak announced the purchase of the equipment on Twitter on Wednesday and added “deliveries will begin this year.”

