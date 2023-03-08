World News 08.03

New facts emerge in the case of the Russian-German pipeline sabotage; Taiwan yet again finds itself locked between global superpowers; and as women are celebrating their holiday around the world many still have to fight for their rights. This and much more in Wednesday’s edition of World News.

Georgia’s long and winding path has led it to a crossroads, with one way pointing towards European values and a prosperous future yet the other way seems to look backward in a distinctly eastern direction. With a new law threatening to hobble freedom of speech, protests have erupted across the nation, but can the crowds’ anger alone prevent the country from sliding back into Russian influence? TVP World invited Michał Orzechowski, journalist and human rights activist, to shed more light on the issue.