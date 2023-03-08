Poland ready to give MiG-29s to Ukraine: Polish president on CNN

“Poland is ready to give its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine as part of an international coalition”, President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with CNN International in Abu Dhabi. He added that Ukraine is to receive F-16 aircraft in the future.



“The rest of the MiG-29s that we have in Poland and that are now serving in our air force – we are ready to deliver these planes and I am sure that Ukraine would be ready to use them immediately,” Duda said.





The Polish president noted that he believes the Ukrainian armed forces will want to strive for NATO standards in the future and that they will use the F-16.

“So the training of Ukrainian pilots is important and much needed,” added the president.





President Duda also recalled his conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and how currently the country’s key military need is long-range artillery.





“What is more needed at the moment is long-range artillery to push the enemy back and avoid direct clashes. Because the Russians are trying to crush Ukraine, crush it with the weight of their armed forces, their size and their equipment,” Duda said.

The president also gave his assessment that in order to maintain global peace it is necessary for Russia to fail in Ukraine.





“For global peace to be maintained, in the countries of Central Europe and other countries exposed to Russian imperialism, and for all these countries to lead a peaceful and secure life, Russia must emerge from this war as a state that has not won. It must fail,” said the Polish leader.





Referring to the reports that pro-Ukrainian groups were behind the partial destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Duda said that he did not know whether it was pro-Ukrainian sabotage, but hoped that the investigations into this matter would reveal the perpetrators. He noted however, that if Nord Stream 2 “ceases to exist”, it would be beneficial for Europe since it would destroy Russia’s efforts of “dominating” and trying to make Western Europe dependent on them.





When asked about the dispute with the EU over blocked funds for Poland, Duda said his belief is that the money would eventually go to our country. He also stated that blocking the funds is an attempt at overthrowing current authorities in Poland by the EU institutions as well as the “left-liberal camp”.





“They believe that they can influence the election results and thus violate the principles of democracy,” said President Duda.