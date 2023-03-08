Polish women attain success thanks to their own merit, not quotas: Polish PM

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki participated in the “Polish Woman of the 21st Century” conference on Wednesday. He reminded in his address, that Poland was one of the first countries worldwide to grant equal suffrage to women doing so immediately after regaining its independence in November 1918.

“Poland is female. When I look at women leaders, managers, entrepreneurs, who in difficult times can take matters into their own hands, that is the first thought that comes to my mind,” said PM Morawiecki. “When I sometimes think about how to characterize modern women in one word, the word that comes to my mind is ‘resourcefulness’.”

“This resourcefulness is the source of many women’s success,” said Morawiecki. Other words that the Prime Minister thought described women well included “intelligence, wisdom, ability to establish interpersonal relations, perseverance, creativity, consistency, and industriousness.”

Morawiecki said that the evolution of women’s rights is “hair-raising at times” when one thinks back to what they looked like 150 or 200 years ago. He mentioned Kazimiera Bujwidowa, who in 1909 in Kraków published a pamphlet advocating how women should have rights equal to those enjoyed by men.

Nonetheless, he also stressed the important and exceptional role Polish women played in the history of the country.

“The situation of women in Poland at the time […] was absolutely exceptional. They had to fight for the right of their homeland, Poland, to exist, and to fight for the rights of Polish women,” the Prime Minister emphasized. “Those women, those suffragettes have won the fight for these rights, and have done so themselves in an unprecedented way.”

As Morawiecki noted, when Marshal Jozef Piłsudski signed a decree granting equal voting rights to women in November 1918 in recognition of the role women played in the fight for Poland’s independence, Poland became one of the first countries to have extended this right to women. The first democratically elected parliament of Poland included eight women as MPs representing various political factions.

“That was absolutely exceptional back in the day. So all those who try to teach us democracy and patronize us about our historical experience, are very profoundly mistaken,” said the Polish PM.

The important role played by Polish women is not just a matter of history long gone.

“Poland has the highest rate of women in managerial positions in the European Union: 23.7 percent,” said Morawiecki. “This is not an outcome of European directives, quotas, or solutions enforced by any government. This is something, dear ladies, that you can thank only yourselves, your own perseverance, and your own determination.”