Estonia’s efforts for their civilians to contribute to national defense: ‘Foreign Policy’

At the beginning of 2023, Estonia created a post of the director of defense resolve at the country’s Defense Ministry, which seeks to create a system for civilians to be able to contribute to national defense in case of an invasion, writes Elisabeth Braw in her “How Estonia Is Planning for the Worst” article published in the U.S. “Foreign Policy” bimonthly.

The Ukrainians’ determination to defend their country surprised many and made for a particularly rude awakening for the Russian invaders. This determination can manifest itself either by picking arms and serving in the military or by keeping civil society going.

“The will to defend is, in fact, decisive for countries facing aggression,” writes Braw in her article. “But while many people may support the idea that their country should be defended, governments must channel such willingness into practical tasks, and then demonstrate to the prospective aggressor that the country is willing and able to thwart any attack.”

Finland is an example of a country that has mastered keeping its population ready to defend its homeland. The Finnish Ministry of Defense’s most recent annual survey shows that 82 percent of the population is “willing to take on tasks—military or civilian—supporting the country’s defense in the event of invasion”.

Now Estonia is trying to channel the willingness of their civilian population into an actual contribution toward national defense. To that end, the least populous of the Baltic States has set up a post of Director for Defense Resolve with the Defense Ministry.

“In the past, building defense willingness was mostly a byproduct of general public outreach and communication,” Director of Defense Resolve Helmuth Reisner told “Foreign Policy”.

“But our new permanent secretary wanted to make our approach to defense willingness more structured and co-ordinated, with an emphasis on measuring impact. For example, we want our reservists to be highly motivated and ready to defend Estonia, and we want our society to support our service members and the armed resistance against an aggressor.”

The spirit is willing, but the flesh…

Just like Finland, Estonia conducts an annual survey regarding defense willingness. The most recent survey, conducted soon after the Russians invaded Ukraine, shows that 81 percent of the country’s inhabitants (as of 2015, 6.8 pct. of the people living in the country did not hold Estonian citizenship, mostly belonging to the ethnic Russian population, which makes up almost one-fourth of the population) believed that armed resistance in case of an invasion was “definitely or somewhat necessary”, marking a year-on-year increase by 9 percentage points. Two-thirds of the people surveyed said that they were “very or somewhat willing” to participate in the defense “according to their capabilities and skills”, marking a 10 pp. increase.

But as many as 31 pct. of Estonia’s inhabitants said they would try to leave the country, and the percentage was even higher for non-citizens, at 40 pct. 55 percent said they would be determined to stay.

But only one-third said they knew what to actually do in case of an attack.

“The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak, one might conclude,” writes Braw. “Reisner’s job is thus to strengthen the flesh: to make it easier for Estonia’s residents to not just believe in defense but want to contribute to it.”

How to best use the most important resource: the people?

One baffling problem faced by the Defense Ministry is why reservists, people who have completed the military service, are reluctant to participate in military services, even though they overwhelmingly support the military defense.

“The main barrier is related to the person’s income level; the second is health; and the third is lack of support from family members,” Reisner said.

“We’re speaking with different employers to find out how to motivate private enterprises to be more supportive,” Reisner said of the ways in which the Ministry can counter the problem of the reservists’ reluctance to participate in the exercises for fear of losing income.

“It might be tax deductions if you continue paying the full salary for reservists on exercises, a commendation like the Michelin star, or some other type of incentive,” he said.

“Estonia also faces the same challenge as other countries: What tasks can ordinary civilians carry out in support of the military?” writes “Foreign Policy”.

Reisner’s team will conduct a poll to establish what types of roles, on the front line or as support, Estonians are willing to perform in case of a conflict, in order to map out such tasks and train people accordingly.

“But there isn’t always a role for every form of civilian expertise in a conflict,” Reisner admitted to “Foreign Policy”. “What’s the exact role of an HR specialist in a war? There may be one, but that’s not the case for every line of work.”

The “Foreign Policy” article points to Sweden as a country that “was the unsurpassed master of such total-defense planning and training”, and regularly updated a list of positions that needed to be filled in case of war, as well as key civilian jobs that would be exempted from mobilization.

And as the article points out, in the modern era, “software engineers and social-media influencers could play an important role in a country’s defense too.” Civilians with expertise less useful in warfare could be trained with a second skill that could be useful.

The importance of total defense planning is not to be understated. While civilian Ukrainians were able to quickly self-organize, the Russians had no plan on what to do if their plan of quickly conquering Ukraine failed. The effect was that Russia’s eventual “mobilization and the resulting departure of several hundred thousand other men has left Russian workplaces with a labor shortage.”

Challenges peculiar to Estonia

Estonia has to deal with certain problems that Finland and Sweden did not have to deal with to a similar extent or at all. As “Foreign Policy” notes, apart from ethnic Estonians, the country’s population has a large ethnic Russian population, as well as many expatriates who came to work in Estonia’s booming tech industry, and has now become a refuge to tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war.

“Ethnic Russians, Ukrainian refugees, and tech expats are likely to have different views on Estonia than ethnic Estonians do,” writes the bimonthly, noting that while the ethnic Russians’ enthusiasm for Vladimir Putin has cooled significantly since the invasion, this “doesn’t automatically translate into support for Estonian defense efforts.”

“That doesn’t mean they can’t be part of collective efforts to keep the country safe, but attracting and organizing their cooperation may be more of a challenge,” Braw writes.

This is why Estonia needed to create the post of the Director of Defense Resolve.

“In Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022, the flesh turned out to be as strong as the spirit,” writes Braw, and concludes that “Estonia must now achieve the same goal — before an attack.”