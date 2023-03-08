60k protest in Greece following fatal train crash

Tens of thousands of people protested on the streets in main Greek cities, after the country’s deadliest train disaster killing 57 people last week.



The crash on February 28 has caused public outrage. Those that know the railway situation in their own country are pointing out the underfunded rail system. The reason for this being Greece’s debt crisis which lasted for over a decade.

Striking transport workers, students and teachers started rallying in central Athens and in the northern city of Thessaloniki to protest over Greece's deadliest train disaster on record https://t.co/HuzXwzPYQR pic.twitter.com/0qyjSyRozc

It is the largest protest since 2019. Police forces estimate more than 60,000 people took to the streets in cities across Greece. The protestors represent warrior social status and profession.





Some 40,000 people took to the streets of the Greek capital, Athens, shouting “Murderers!” and “We are all in the same carriage”.

I filmed the general strike in Athens from many different streets and from many different angles.

For 4 years I have been following the street mobilisation in Athens and I can say that this is the biggest crowd I have ever seen. There are anti-government slogans all over the… https://t.co/ghjpqIZGpn pic.twitter.com/IHpcM2hyJO

Protestors clashed with riot police who used tear gas against them. The crowd threw petrol bombs and set several trash cans and a set car on fire.





A peaceful rally in Athens, over Feb. 28 train accident that left at least 57 people dead, has turned violent pic.twitter.com/9XxhwnjV0v

Many Greeks protested in the country’s second-biggest city – Thessaloniki, where a group of protesters threw stones at a government building.





“You feel angry because the government did nothing for all of those kids. The public transport is a mess,” said 19-year-old protester Nikomathi Vathi.





“We’re going to be here until things change,” said another student, Vaggelis Somarakis.

At least 36 people were killed after a train with 350 passengers aboard collided with a freight train in northern Greece. Two of the carriages “basically don’t exist anymore,” a regional governor said.https://t.co/i9LmCUt2rN pic.twitter.com/YzDoxOK5Eo

Greece decided on selling its national railroad company, now called Hellenic Train, to Italy’s state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane in 2017 as part of its bailout agreements with the European Union institutions and the International Monetary Fund.