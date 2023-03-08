Polish MoD says Ukraine needs Leopard 2A4 spare parts

Because the manufacture of spare parts for the 2A4 model was halted 20 years ago, it should be reinstated, Błaszczak argued.

Poland has been in talks with German industry to reinstate the manufacturing of spare parts for the German-made Leopard 2A4s so that the tanks donated to Ukraine could be serviced in Poland, Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish defence minister, has said.

Błaszczak took part in a two-day informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Stockholm which focused on continued EU support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

On Wednesday, after the meeting ended, he told reporters that the ministers had discussed “the removal of industrial barriers” to maintaining the operation of Leopard tanks in their older 2A4 version that Poland and some other EU countries have agreed to donate to Ukraine.

The Polish defence minister said he had discussed the matter with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, and that they had also talked about creating a service and repair hub for the tanks in Poland.

“I have also discussed the matter with the defence ministers of countries taking part in the coalition of Leopard tank donors,” Błaszczak said.

Because the manufacture of spare parts for the 2A4 model was halted 20 years ago, it should be reinstated, Błaszczak argued.

“We’re in dialogue with the German side, including German industry,” he said. “It is important, because we want to create a hub where the Leopard tanks given to Ukraine would be serviced and repaired.”

“But for the hub to be established, we need spare parts,” he added.

Reporting on the conclusions of the meeting, Błaszczak said the ministers had agreed that “the scale and speed of military support should be maintained.”

Another topic discussed by the ministers was EU refunds for military equipment that EU member states have donated to Ukraine.