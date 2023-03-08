Second day of clashes between police and protesters in Sri Lanka

Wednesday saw the second day of clashes between police and various protester groups. Students protested on Tuesday, demanding the implementation of promised changes to the governing system. The following day, hundreds of protesters rallied and demanded that Sri Lanka’s government protect women’s rights on Wednesday (March 8) to mark International Women’s Day.

Riot police were seen blocking the road and clashing with protesters on Wednesday. The day before, the police had used water cannons and tear gas.

“After holding a protest we were holding a rally when the police purposely tried to create a clash and attack the women of this country,” said Harini Amerasuriya, MP of the opposition National People’s Power Party, which organized the protest. “From this, you can understand who wants to create violence in this country.”

“Women’s day is an international day. It is on this day that women across the world fight for their rights. We came here to protect that right as well,” said Ms. Amerasuriya.

Apart from women’s rights, the demonstrators protested rising inflation as well as demanding postponed local government elections to be held immediately.

Wednesday was the second day of the protests. Student organizations held demonstrations the day before.

“The real demands and the long-term wish of the people is for a systemic change or a true economic and political change,” said Wasantha Mudalige, Convenor of the Inter-University Students Union on Tuesday.

The students too were calling for local government elections to be held as scheduled, as well as for the abolition of the Prevention of Terrorism Act and the executive presidency.

They were also demanding the release of university student union leaders and members who have been unjustly arrested and remanded.

According to Hiruna Hettiarachchi, the President of the Colombo University Students Union, the police did not limit themselves to dispersing the protests, but also entered the Colombo University’s grounds and attacked students that were studying in the library.

“The students inside the university were not part of yesterday’s protest,” said on Wednesday. He also squarely laid the blame for the police behavior on President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s administration.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in after the previous president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country amid a wave of anti-government protests plaguing the country due to Sri Lanka’s poor economic situation. The change in the government, however, did not result in the protests dying down, nor did they affect methods used by the administration to disperse disgruntled citizens.

The island is grappling with its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948, beset by inflation above 50 percent, a shortage of foreign exchange, and a steep recession.

The government has this year hiked income taxes to up to 36 pct. which prompted public sector unions to hold a number of protests. But President Wickremesinghe has told parliament that the tax reform was needed to shore up public finances under terms of the IMF loan and that the government had no money to hold local government elections.

The government also raised power tariffs by two-thirds as it bids to put its public finances and debt in order and qualify for a USD 2.9 bn International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout provisionally agreed upon in September.

In spite of the public backlash, the harsh measures did result in the IMF confirming on Tuesday, March 7, that Sri Lanka had secured financing assurances from China, India, and all its major bilateral creditors.

The IMF’s USD 2.9 billion, four-year bailout for the island nation is expected to be confirmed on March 20.