Seoul greenlighted Poland’s export of howitzers with S.Korean parts to Ukraine

South Korea’s government approved export licenses for Poland last year to provide Ukraine with Krab howitzers, which are built with South Korean components, a defense acquisition official in Seoul told Reuters on Wednesday.



The comments are the first confirmation that South Korea officially acquiesced to at least indirectly providing weapons components to Ukraine for its war against Russia, Reuters wrote.

Seoul has previously declined to comment on the Krabs, spurring speculation over whether South Korea had issued a formal agreement or was simply turning a blind eye.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration’s (DAPA) technology control bureau reviewed and approved the transfer, Kim Hyoung-cheol, director of the Europe-Asia division of the International Cooperation Bureau, confirmed.

“We reviewed all the documentation and possible issues inside DAPA… then we made the decision to give out export licenses to Poland,” he told Reuters in an interview at DAPA headquarters on the outskirts of Seoul.

Produced by Poland’s Huta Stalowa Wola, the Krab is a reliant, battle-tested self-propelled howitzer born out of the combination of a South Korean K9 Thunder chassis, British BAE Systems turret, French Nexter Systems 155mm gun, and a Polish fire control system.

Poland sent 18 Krabs to Ukraine in May following Russia’s invasion in February last year. Warsaw and Kyiv have signed orders for dozens more.

Calling the war a “special military operation”, Vladimir Putin accused Seoul last year of supplying Ukraine with weapons, saying such a decision would destroy their bilateral relations.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol claimed at the time that South Korea, a U.S. ally, had not provided any weapons. His administration says it has no plans to change that policy.

Yoon has suggested South Korean law makes the direct sell of weapons to war-torn countries complicated. Seoul has also shown reluctance to trigger Russia’s ire despite growing pressure from the United States and NATO countries to provide weapons and ammunition.

“We obviously think South Korea should be doing more, and we have been communicating that to the Yoon administration regularly,” a Western diplomatic source in Seoul told Reuters.

While visiting Seoul in January, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea to ramp up military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have modified their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict following Russia’s invasion.

The head of DAPA has the right to decide what to export, but in practice, it’s up to the president’s will as well, said Yang Uk, research fellow, and defense expert at Seoul’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

“A government has to consider all positions including the foreign ministry’s position, diplomacy, as well as economic considerations,” he said. “If Korea supports Ukraine, Russia may retaliate by selling up-to-date aircraft to North Korea or transfer technology that North Korea really needs.”

South Korea has reaped colossal profits from Europe’s rush to rearm, signing a whopping USD 5.8 billion arms deal with Poland last year for hundreds of Chunmoo rocket launchers, K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, and FA-50 fighter aircraft.

Should Poland want to provide any of those new weapons to Ukraine, it would need further South Korean permission, Kim said. DAPA officials previously stressed that those sales are for boosting Poland’s defenses, rather than helping Ukraine.

South Korea’s sensitivity over the issue has been highlighted by a deal to sell 155mm artillery shells to the United States. Officials in Washington have expressed their willingness to send the ammunition to Ukraine, which has been met with South Korea’s insistence that the United States must be the end user.

A spokesman for South Korea’s ministry of defense said negotiations for that deal are ongoing.