EU should make swift decision over shells for Ukraine: Estonian def min

European Union countries will need to decide quickly on new funds to jointly procure ammunition for Ukraine, Estonia’s Defence minister Hanno Pevkur said on Wednesday.

“When we bring this fresh money, then this will also increase the capacity of the industry. Which is what we need anyway also for the future, that the European industries are capable of producing more shells,” Pevkur said before a meeting of EU defence ministers in Stockholm.

Stockholm is hosting an informal meeting of defence ministers, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

The ministers will discuss plans to speed up the supply of 155 millimetre ammunition to Ukraine, which is pleading for more such artillery shells to fight Russia’s invasion, and to order more munitions together.

“Normally it would be nice to have 90,000 or 100,000 (ammunition) per month to be ready to deter enemies and be ready to go with the counteroffensive campaign. And we need 155 (mm ammunition) (and) 105 (mm ammunition) also for light cannons as well,” Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

“The Ukrainians direly need the ammunition in order to continue this war. And the other aspect of it is that we have to ramp up production in Europe. There are various ways to go about this. There are some talks about the EDA (European Defence Agency). I think it’s very important that the European Defence Agency has a coordinating role,” the Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson stated.